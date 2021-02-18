More snow for Toronto on Thursday, winter weather travel advisory in effect

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto on Thursday as more snow is on the way for a second time this week.

The weather agency said the snow system will focus particularly on downtown Toronto and southern Etobicoke as well as westwards toward Mississauga, Milton and Oakville.

Lake enhanced snowfall is expected to bring about 10 to 15 cm of snow for parts of the west end of the Greater Toronto Area by Friday morning, Environment Canada said.

“Accumulating snow could cause poor driving conditions, and impact the commute this evening and Friday morning,” the weather agency said. “The localized nature of lake enhanced snow means that snowfall intensity and accumulations may vary considerably between nearby locations.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada said the steadiest snowfall is expected Thursday evening.

The snowfall comes as the region was dumped with 15 to 25 cm of snow, depending on the area, right across the GTA on Tuesday, forcing some school boards to switch to in-person learning.

2:10 Snow storm halts return to in-class learning at some Toronto-area schools Snow storm halts return to in-class learning at some Toronto-area schools