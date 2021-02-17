Menu

Health

35 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 17, 2021 5:59 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Variants raise concern over potential 3rd wave in Ontario' Coronavirus: Variants raise concern over potential 3rd wave in Ontario
WATCH: Experts are saying it’s likely inevitable that Ontario will experience a third wave of COVID-19, especially with the rise of variants. But while pointing out that the province’s choice to ease restrictions will make it worse, experts also have advice for what could lessen the impact. Matthew Bingley reports.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 35 new coronavirus cases and one additional death in the region on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 6,028, including 180 deaths.

Of the new cases, 21 are in Barrie, while three are in Bradford and three are in New Tecumseth.

Read more: 123 new COVID-19 cases reported in Simcoe Muskoka since Friday

The rest of the new cases are in Collingwood, Innisfil, Midland, Orillia, Springwater and Tay Township.

Seven of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while one is outbreak-related. The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On Wednesday, the health unit announced seven new cases of the COVID-19 B.1.1.7. variant, which was first discovered in the U.K., bringing the local total up to 160.

Meanwhile, a total of 154 people have screened positive for a coronavirus “variant of concern,” although testing is still underway to determine the exact variant strain.

There were no doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the region on Tuesday, although 28,485 doses have been given to people in total.

Read more: Ontario reports 847 new coronavirus cases, 10 more deaths

Of the region’s total 6,028 COVID-19 cases, 85.5 per cent — or 5,156 — have recovered, while 25 people are in hospital.

There’s also currently 19 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at 11 institutional settings, six workplaces, one community setting and one educational setting.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 847 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total up to 288,583, including  6,729 deaths.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario health official defends modelling, says hostile comments not helpful' Coronavirus: Ontario health official defends modelling, says hostile comments not helpful
