35 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 35 new coronavirus cases and one additional death in the region on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 6,028, including 180 deaths.

Of the new cases, 21 are in Barrie, while three are in Bradford and three are in New Tecumseth.

The rest of the new cases are in Collingwood, Innisfil, Midland, Orillia, Springwater and Tay Township.

Seven of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while one is outbreak-related. The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

On Wednesday, the health unit announced seven new cases of the COVID-19 B.1.1.7. variant, which was first discovered in the U.K., bringing the local total up to 160.

Meanwhile, a total of 154 people have screened positive for a coronavirus “variant of concern,” although testing is still underway to determine the exact variant strain.

There were no doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the region on Tuesday, although 28,485 doses have been given to people in total.

Of the region’s total 6,028 COVID-19 cases, 85.5 per cent — or 5,156 — have recovered, while 25 people are in hospital.

There’s also currently 19 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at 11 institutional settings, six workplaces, one community setting and one educational setting.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 847 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total up to 288,583, including 6,729 deaths.

