Drugs, illegal cigarettes seized after search warrant in Greater Lakeburn, N.B.

New Brunswick RCMP has seized drugs, contraband cigarettes and cash in an ongoing drug investigation.

On Tuesday, police executed a search warrant at a residence on Route 132 in Greater Lakeburn, N.B.

At the residence, police seized drugs that potentially include crystal methamphetamine and hydromorphone pills (Dilaudid), as well as contraband cigarettes, a prohibited weapon, ammunition, drug-trafficking paraphernalia and cash.

A 45-year-old Moncton man was arrested and was later released. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 7.

The ongoing investigation began back in December 2020.

New Brunswick RCMP says it worked with Woodstock and Fredericton police forces, with assistance from the Miramichi Police Force and the Southeast RCMP Crime Reduction Unit.

“These efforts focus on disrupting and dismantling the trafficking of illegal drugs in our province, targeting those causing the most harm in our communities,” read the RCMP release.

“The public plays an important role in helping to reduce, prevent and solve crime, including the trafficking of illegal drugs. Anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local police.”

