3 N.B. RCMP officers, 1 cellblock guard isolating after COVID-19-positive man taken into custody

Three New Brunswick RCMP officers and a cellblock guard are in self-isolation after being exposed to a positive case of COVID-19 while on duty.

RCMP say their employees, all of whom work with the Codiac department in the Moncton area, are in self-isolation as a precautionary measure.

Officer responded to reports of an intoxicated person in Moncton on Feb. 12. The man was arrested and transported where he was placed in cells.

At that time police learned the person had recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Although all officers and the guard were wearing cloth face coverings, police say they immediately worked to limit the exposure and reduce the risk for everyone else.

That included sanitizing of all equipment and self-isolation for those involved.

RCMP are working with public health to carefully monitor and assess the situation and police say they don’t believe public exposure occurred.

