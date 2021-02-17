Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets set to tussle again

Send this page to someone via email

One of the subplots of Monday night’s game at Rogers Place between the Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jet featured Connor McDavid and Neal Pionk.

The Oilers star and the Jets defenceman went head-to-head several times Monday night and exchanged knocks and sticks along the way.

“One of differences in Connor’s game this year, he’s engaging in that physicality more. He’s defended harder this year. He’s in more battles. He’s around a lot of that contact a lot more this year. He’s embraced that and took that challenge,” head coach Dave Tippett said.

“I think his game has gone to another level.” Tweet This

“He gets his fair share of bumps and bruises. I feel like if you’re taking that long enough, you’re going to want to give it back a little bit,” said defenceman Darnell Nurse of McDavid. “It’s good to see him mix it up a little bit.”

McDavid will be going for his 500th career point Wednesday night.

Earlier Wednesday, the Oilers had an optional morning skate as they look to bounce back from Monday’s 6-5 loss.

“We did enough things well to win that game, but ultimately we didn’t win,” said Tippett. “Some of the chances we gave up were real good chances against. Those are the ones we have to take out of the game.”

Mike Smith will start in goal. He was pulled on Monday after allowing four goals on eleven shots.

The Oilers and Jets are on 630 CHED with the Faceoff Show at 6 p.m. The game starts at 8 p.m.