Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid on verge of 500 points

Connor McDavid could reach a personal milestone Wednesday night when the Edmonton Oilers host the Winnipeg Jets.

After picking up two assists in Monday’s 6-5 loss to the Jets, McDavid has 499 career points. He’s on the verge of becoming the eighth player to record 500 points with the Oilers.

Wednesday will be McDavid’s 369th NHL game. That’s also how long it took Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby to reach 500 points.

“That’s pretty cool. (He’s) obviously a guy that I grew up watching,” McDavid said.

“He’s done a couple of other things that I’m trying to do, with all of his (Stanley) Cups. That stuff is more important.” Tweet This

Oilers head coach Dave Tippett wasn’t surprised to hear that McDavid didn’t want to talk a lot about his own accomplishments.

“That’s the leadership he shows. He’s probably had that his whole life. He’s an incredible player. The players that play with him are always amazed at what he can do,” said Tippett.

“You respect a guy for his leadership (and) respect him for his ability. But ultimately, you respect him as a human being. He’s just a really good person.”

If McDavid hits 500 on Wednesday, he would tie Crosby as the eighth-fastest to get to that plateau.

Wayne Gretzky, who had 1,669 points as an Oiler, needed only 234 games to reach 500.

