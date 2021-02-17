Menu

Health

One dead in COVID 19 outbreak linked to variant at North Bay, Ont., apartment building

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 17, 2021 12:58 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: South African COVID-19 variant identified in North Bay, Ont. outbreak' Coronavirus: South African COVID-19 variant identified in North Bay, Ont. outbreak
The South African variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in an outbreak in North Bay, Ont., which has seen 20 confirmed cases with a variant of concern. The community has seen an outbreak at an apartment building with at least 18 confirmed variant cases.

NORTH BAY, Ont. _ Public health authorities say a person has died after being infected with a COVID-19 variant in an outbreak at a North Bay, Ont., apartment building.

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit declared the outbreak at the building last week and has since reported 31 COVID-19 cases linked to it.

The health unit says 20 of those cases have been identified as a variant of COVID-19.

Read more: More cases connected to North Bay, Ont., apartment outbreak with COVID-19 variant

One of the cases has been identified as the variant first detected in South Africa while further testing is underway to determine the strain involved in the others.

The region’s top doctor, Dr. Jim Chirico, says public health authorities are working to curb the spread of variants to prevent future deaths.

COVID-19 variants are believed to be more contagious and experts have raised concerns about their spread in the province.

Click to play video 'COVID-19 outbreak in North Bay, Ontario linked to new variant' COVID-19 outbreak in North Bay, Ontario linked to new variant
COVID-19 outbreak in North Bay, Ontario linked to new variant
© 2021 The Canadian Press
