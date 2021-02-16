Menu

Health

More cases connected to North Bay, Ont., apartment outbreak with COVID-19 variant

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2021 5:14 pm
The South African variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in an outbreak in North Bay, Ont., which has seen 20 confirmed cases with a variant of concern. The community has seen an outbreak at an apartment building with at least 18 confirmed variant cases.

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Public health authorities say a total of 31 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak at a North Bay, Ont., apartment building where a more contagious variant of the virus is believed to have spread.

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit says that’s an increase of two cases since its last update on the situation at the building over the weekend.

Read more: South African COVID-19 variant identified in North Bay, Ont., outbreak

It says of those who’ve been infected, 20 have tested positive for a variant of COVID-19 — one of those has been identified as the variant first detected in South Africa while further testing is underway to determine the strain involved in the others.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The health unit declared the outbreak last week and is looking at how the virus spread.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 18 COVID-19 variant cases confirmed as part of North Bay, Ont., apartment building outbreak

The North Bay region remains under a stay-at-home order, along with Toronto, Peel Region and York Region, while other areas in the province have now reopened in varying degrees.

North Bay’s top doctor has urged residents to stay home and follow public health guidelines to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19 outbreak in North Bay, Ontario linked to new variant
© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaNorth BayNorth Bay covid-19North Bay COVID-19 variant
