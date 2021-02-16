More cases connected to North Bay, Ont., apartment outbreak with COVID-19 variant

Send this page to someone via email

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Public health authorities say a total of 31 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak at a North Bay, Ont., apartment building where a more contagious variant of the virus is believed to have spread.

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit says that’s an increase of two cases since its last update on the situation at the building over the weekend.

It says of those who’ve been infected, 20 have tested positive for a variant of COVID-19 — one of those has been identified as the variant first detected in South Africa while further testing is underway to determine the strain involved in the others.

The health unit declared the outbreak last week and is looking at how the virus spread.

The North Bay region remains under a stay-at-home order, along with Toronto, Peel Region and York Region, while other areas in the province have now reopened in varying degrees.

North Bay’s top doctor has urged residents to stay home and follow public health guidelines to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

