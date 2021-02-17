Sentencing hearing in manslaughter case for Ontario man who threw hitch at Indigenous woman

Send this page to someone via email

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — A sentencing hearing is to be held today for a man found guilty of manslaughter who threw a trailer hitch at an Indigenous woman, leading to her death.

Brayden Bushby is to appear in Thunder Bay, Ont., court.

Justice Helen Pierce found Bushby guilty last year at a judge-alone trial, saying the fatal outcome of his violent act was foreseeable.

The trial heard witness accounts of the January 2017 assault when Bushby threw the heavy metal trailer hitch from a moving vehicle, striking and injuring Barbara Kentner, who died in July 2017 at age 34.

The case drew criticism about how the justice system deals with Indigenous victims after Bushby’s second-degree murder charge was downgraded to manslaughter and aggravated assault.

The trial heard the change was made because space limitations made a jury trial impossible in Thunder Bay during the COVID-19 pandemic.