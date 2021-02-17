Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Sentencing hearing in manslaughter case for Ontario man who threw hitch at Indigenous woman

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 17, 2021 6:24 am
Protesters under the "Not One More Death" banner march toward the old courthouse ahead of the second day of the manslaughter trial for Brayden Bushby in Thunder Bay, Ont., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Bushby, 21, threw a trailer hitch at Barbara Kentner, a First Nations woman who died several months after the 2017 assault.
Protesters under the "Not One More Death" banner march toward the old courthouse ahead of the second day of the manslaughter trial for Brayden Bushby in Thunder Bay, Ont., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Bushby, 21, threw a trailer hitch at Barbara Kentner, a First Nations woman who died several months after the 2017 assault. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Jackson

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — A sentencing hearing is to be held today for a man found guilty of manslaughter who threw a trailer hitch at an Indigenous woman, leading to her death.

Brayden Bushby is to appear in Thunder Bay, Ont., court.

Justice Helen Pierce found Bushby guilty last year at a judge-alone trial, saying the fatal outcome of his violent act was foreseeable.

Trending Stories

Read more: Man who threw trailer hitch at Indigenous woman found guilty of manslaughter

The trial heard witness accounts of the January 2017 assault when Bushby threw the heavy metal trailer hitch from a moving vehicle, striking and injuring Barbara Kentner, who died in July 2017 at age 34.

The case drew criticism about how the justice system deals with Indigenous victims after Bushby’s second-degree murder charge was downgraded to manslaughter and aggravated assault.

Story continues below advertisement

The trial heard the change was made because space limitations made a jury trial impossible in Thunder Bay during the COVID-19 pandemic.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
IndigenousManslaughterThunder BayThunder Bay OntarioBarbara KentnerBrayden BushbyTrailer HitchBrayden Bushby sentencingIndigenous woman deathtrailer hitch thrown
Flyers
More weekly flyers