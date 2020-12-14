Menu

Crime

Man who threw trailer hitch at Indigenous woman found guilty of manslaughter

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 14, 2020 3:37 pm
Brayden Bushby, centre, along with his defence team George Joseph, left, and Ryan Green, right, enter the old courthouse ahead of the second day of his manslaughter trial in Thunder Bay, Ont., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Bushby, 21, threw a trailer hitch at Barbara Kentner, a First Nations woman who died several months after the 2017 assault.
Brayden Bushby, centre, along with his defence team George Joseph, left, and Ryan Green, right, enter the old courthouse ahead of the second day of his manslaughter trial in Thunder Bay, Ont., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Bushby, 21, threw a trailer hitch at Barbara Kentner, a First Nations woman who died several months after the 2017 assault. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Jackson

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — A man who threw a trailer hitch at an Indigenous woman in Thunder Bay, Ont., has been found guilty of manslaughter in her death.

Justice Helen M. Pierce says the Crown proved Brayden Bushby knew he would seriously injure Barbara Kentner when he threw the hitch at her from a moving car in January 2017.

Read more: Witness recalls man laughing after throwing trailer hitch at Indigenous woman in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Pierce says the Crown also proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Kentner’s injuries from the assault accelerated her death, which took place in July 2017.

The trial heard from a forensic pathologist who testified that complications from an abdominal injury — caused by the hitch assault — were the main cause of Kentner’s death.

Bushby admitted throwing the hitch and pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, but not guilty to manslaughter.

A sentencing hearing will be held on Feb. 9.

Click to play video 'Review says “racism exists at all levels” of Thunder Bay Police Service' Review says “racism exists at all levels” of Thunder Bay Police Service
Review says “racism exists at all levels” of Thunder Bay Police Service – Dec 12, 2018
© 2020 The Canadian Press
