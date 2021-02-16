Kingston company allowed to run smaller cruises during COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Small cruise ships will be stopping in Kingston this summer, despite the coronavirus pandemic, according to St. Lawrence Cruise Lines.

Cruise ships with over 100 passengers have been banned from sailing in Canadian waters until 2022 because of the pandemic, but smaller cruise ships are getting the go-ahead to set sail this summer.

Jason Clark, president of the local cruise line, says the 32-room “Canadian Empress” will provide overnight cruises on the St. Lawrence and Ottawa rivers.

Clark says the ship and its all-Canadian crew will offer four to seven night cruises with departures from Kingston, Ottawa and Quebec city.

The cruises will operate from May to October.

