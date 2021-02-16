Menu

Canada

Kingston company allowed to run smaller cruises during COVID-19 pandemic

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted February 16, 2021 4:06 pm
A Kingston cruise line will be offering tours on smaller ships this summer, while larger cruise ships are banned from sailing in Canadian waters due to the pandemic.
Small cruise ships will be stopping in Kingston this summer, despite the coronavirus pandemic, according to St. Lawrence Cruise Lines.

Cruise ships with over 100 passengers have been banned from sailing in Canadian waters until 2022 because of the pandemic, but smaller cruise ships are getting the go-ahead to set sail this summer.

Read more: Cruise vessels banned from Canadian waters until February 2022

Jason Clark, president of the local cruise line, says the 32-room “Canadian Empress” will provide overnight cruises on the St. Lawrence and Ottawa rivers.

Clark says the ship and its all-Canadian crew will offer four to seven night cruises with departures from Kingston, Ottawa and Quebec city.

The cruises will operate from May to October.

