Hamilton reports 60 new COVID-19 cases, variants a concern in city’s move to ‘red’

Hamilton’s medical officer of health says she’s concerned with the city’s move in the red-control level of Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework despite decreases in case numbers over recent weeks.

In a pandemic update from public health on Tuesday, Richardson suggested the trouble stems from the emergence of coronavirus variants in several regions of Ontario.

“The new variants in particular are going to be an issue for us,” Richardson said. “We have to remember the more cases that we have out there, the more chance there is for other new variants to to emerge.”

The move on Tuesday allows non-essential retailers to allow customers back into their stores and also limited indoor dining.

The MOH says the measure doesn’t suggest residents can forgo the province’s advice to stay at home and venture out for shopping trips or dinner out.

“It’s very much a matter of there is some reopenings so you can access those things, but as much as possible, you should be able to stay at home and and make sure you’re following public health measures overall,” said Richardson.

“And if we don’t, you know, we’ve seen what can happen in the past. When that didn’t happen, our case rates went up, we had more outbreaks than ever in our our congregate settings.”

The city is expected to remain in the red zone for two weeks, after which provincial health officials will re-evaluate whether the municipality will avoid another lockdown.

Hamilton reported 60 new COVID-19 cases day over day with a slight increase in active cases from 320 on Monday to 330 on Tuesday.

There were no new deaths and two new outbreaks: at a shelter in downtown Hamilton and the Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre on Barton Street.

Public health says there are seven cases at the jail among two residents and five staffers. The other outbreak involves just a single resident at the Good Shepard Men’s Centre on Mary Street.

The city now has 18 outbreaks involving 252 total cases and 25 deaths. Twenty of the deceased are connected to just two seniors’ homes currently in an outbreak, The Meadows and Macassa Lodge.

Hamilton’s weekly rate of new cases is now at 41 per 100,000 population, an decrease of eight since Monday.

Hamilton has had 9,877 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

The city has administered 25,593 COVID-19 vaccine doses, 17,239 at the HHS fixed clinic and close to 8,354 through the mobile clinic.

About 14,000 doses have been given to health-care workers, with about 5,000 tied to a staffer at an LTCH or retirement home. Just over 4,400 shots have been given to residents in homes and almost 900 to essential caregivers.

Hamilton is in the ‘red-control’ level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Tuesday.

Halton Region reports 66 new COVID-19 cases

Halton region reported 66 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and another drop in active cases for the fourth day in a row.

Active cases went down by 14 to 259 on Tuesday.

The region has 29 open outbreaks in the community with nine tied to an LTCH or retirement home.

There is one outbreak at a hospital, Georgetown, involving six patients.

There were no new institutional outbreaks revealed on Tuesday while two were declared over on the long weekend at two long-term care homes, Burloak in Burlington and Extendicare in Georgetown.

The outbreak at Burloak began on Dec. 8 and involved 11 total cases and no deaths. In contrast, the outbreak at Extendicare Halton Hills had 168 total cases and 25 deaths over 75 days.

Halton has had 9,073 total coronavirus cases since the pandemic began and 185 deaths.

The region is in the ‘red-control’ level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Tuesday.

Niagara reports 14 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara reported 14 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and saw yet another drop in active cases for the 21st straight day.

As of Feb. 16, the region’s active cases were at 330, a drop of 110 day over day. The region had over 1,100 cases when the month began.

The region has had 361 deaths and 8,385 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

There were no new outbreaks were declared at health-care facilities on Saturday. An outbreak at the Oakwood Park Lodge in Niagara Falls was declared over on Thursday according to Niagara Heatlh. The surge lasted 61 days at the LTCH and accounted for 34 deaths and close to 250 cases.

Niagara has 34 total outbreaks made up of surges at 16 health-related facilities, which includes six in St. Catharines and two in Niagara Falls.

Public health administered another 259 COVID-19 vaccines in recent days. Close to 8,400 doses have been given out in the region as of Feb. 16.

Niagara is in the ‘grey-lockdown zone,’ level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Tuesday.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit reported just two new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The region has had 1,384 total coronavirus cases and 39 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

The region’s active cases were up two day over day from 19 to 21 as of Feb. 16.

The HNHU is dealing now with just one outbreaks involving a single coronavirus case at the Delhi long-term care home.

Public health says 2,865 doses of the two approved COVID-19 vaccines have now been administered. about 1,187 have completed their vaccinations with a second dose.

The region moved in to the ‘orange-restrict’ level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework on Tuesday.

The category allows for 10 people to congregate indoors with 25 outdoors. Up to 50 people can congregate indoors at public events or in staffed businesses where social distancing can be maintained. The number increases to 100 for outdoor settings.

Restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments are allowed 50 patrons with physical distancing.

Haldimand-Norfolk’s medical officer of health, Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, urged vigilance amid loosening of restrictions saying there are still vulnerable groups in the community since there’s been limited vaccinations.

“The best advice I can give is to stay at home as much as possible, wear a mask when you must go out, avoid close contact with anyone you don’t live with, and wash your hands frequently”

Brant County reports seven new COVID-19 cases

The Brant County Health Unit reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with active cases increasing by six after after eight days of decline. The region has 18 active cases.

Public health is managing four outbreaks in the community at the John Noble LTCH, the Stedman Community Hospice in Brantford, one construction site involving six workers and a corporate office with three cases.

Public health says more than 3,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the region with over 1,300 people having completed their vaccinations as of Feb. 16.

The county has had 1,400 coronavirus cases and 12 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began last March.

The region is now in the ‘orange-restrict’ level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Tuesday.