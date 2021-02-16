Nova Scotia to provide COVID-19 update Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials are expected to provide an update on the coronavirus on Tuesday.

Premier Stephen McNeil and chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang will be joined for a COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

The update will be livestreamed on the Global News Halifax website.

Nova Scotia health officials reported one new case of the coronavirus on Monday. The new case is in the central zone and is related to a previously reported case.

As of Monday, there were 10 known active COVID-19 cases in the province.

There have been 505 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths in the second wave of the pandemic. In total, the province has reported 1,594 cases to date.

One person was in hospital, in intensive care, the province said Monday.

