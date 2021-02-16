Menu

Health

Nova Scotia to provide COVID-19 update Tuesday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted February 16, 2021 12:32 pm
Click to play video 'Nova Scotia continues to promote rapid testing in face of COVID-19 variant' Nova Scotia continues to promote rapid testing in face of COVID-19 variant
As cases of the COVID-19 variant is spreading in other parts of the country infectious disease experts in Nova Scotia say the best defence is to test large populations of asymptomatic people. As Jesse Thomas reports, that means the continued use of pop-up rapid testing clinics.

Nova Scotia health officials are expected to provide an update on the coronavirus on Tuesday.

Premier Stephen McNeil and chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang will be joined for a COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

The update will be livestreamed on the Global News Halifax website.

Read more: Federal data gives most detailed picture yet of where CERB went in Halifax

Nova Scotia health officials reported one new case of the coronavirus on Monday. The new case is in the central zone and is related to a previously reported case.

As of Monday, there were 10 known active COVID-19 cases in the province.

There have been 505 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths in the second wave of the pandemic. In total, the province has reported 1,594 cases to date.

One person was in hospital, in intensive care, the province said Monday.

Click to play video 'Some of N.S. COVID-19 vaccine to be re-routed to northern communities' Some of N.S. COVID-19 vaccine to be re-routed to northern communities
Some of N.S. COVID-19 vaccine to be re-routed to northern communities
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova ScotiaPandemicStephen McNeilCOVID-19 VaccineAtlantic CanadaNova Scotia Coronaviruspublic health Robert Strang
