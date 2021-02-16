Menu

Health

Quebec reports 669 new cases, 20 more deaths amid coronavirus crisis

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted February 16, 2021 11:24 am
Customers line up at a store, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 in Montreal.
Customers line up at a store, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 669 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths, including six in the past 24 hours, on Tuesday.

Over the course of the health crisis, the province has seen 278,187 novel coronavirus cases. Recoveries, meanwhile, stand at 258,542.

The death toll, which remains the highest in Canada, has reached 10,246. However, it was amended to remove three fatalities previously attributed to the virus following an investigation.

Hospitalizations linked to the pandemic also remain on the downswing, with 33 fewer patients compared to the previous day for a total of 771.

Read more: Quebec coroner delays inquiry into COVID-19 related deaths at Herron until September

Of those patients, 134 are in intensive care units, a decrease of two.

Health authorities say 16,824 tests were given Sunday, the latest day for which screening information is available. So far, more than six million tests have been administered.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Quebec vaccinated 2,732 people Monday. Since December, 297,694 doses have been given across the province. The inoculation campaign has mostly focused on residents in long-term care homes and health-care workers, but officials say they plan to ramp up vaccinations in seniors’ residences next.

Premier François Legault is expected to provide an update on the pandemic’s progression at 5 p.m. Tuesday. He will be joined by Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Quebec universities and Cegeps slow to resume in-person learning' Coronavirus: Quebec universities and Cegeps slow to resume in-person learning
Coronavirus: Quebec universities and Cegeps slow to resume in-person learning
