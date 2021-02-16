Schools closures announced across the Maritimes ahead of mix of messy weather

Send this page to someone via email

Students in Atlantic Canada are getting an extra long weekend as schools across the region announced they would be closing ahead of a messy mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain.

All regional centres for education in Nova Scotia announced Tuesday morning shortly before 6 a.m. that they would be closing for the day.

All HRCE schools are closed today (Feb. 16, 2021) due to the freezing rain forecast for the region. Offices will open at 11 am. More details at https://t.co/5G1dGv6Y43 — Halifax Regional Centre for Education (@HRCE_NS) February 16, 2021

[name/] Classes are cancelled for all students of the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education — CB-VRCE_NS (@CBVRCE_NS) February 16, 2021

All Anglophone and Francophone schools in New Brunswick also announced they would be closing, as 25 centimetres of snow is expected between Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

All Schools Closed – Due to Weather — ASD-South (@ASD_South) February 16, 2021

Feb16@05:37 All schools in ASD-E will be closed for day Tuesday, February 16th due to forecasted weather. #ASDEalert https://t.co/FSWvSQSL3J — AnglophoneEast (@AnglophoneEast) February 16, 2021

Freezing rain warnings are in effect for all of Nova Scotia. Periods of snow and ice pellets will start early Tuesday and then change to a prolonged period of ice pellets and freezing rain later in the day.

Environment Canada says the greatest impacts from the freezing rain will be over inland areas and in northern portions of the province.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery,” Environment Canada said in a special weather statement. “Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.