Schools closures announced across the Maritimes ahead of mix of messy weather

Students in Atlantic Canada are getting an extra long weekend as schools across the region announced they would be closing ahead of a messy mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain.
All regional centres for education in Nova Scotia announced Tuesday morning shortly before 6 a.m. that they would be closing for the day.
All Anglophone and Francophone schools in New Brunswick also announced they would be closing, as 25 centimetres of snow is expected between Tuesday and Wednesday morning.
Freezing rain warnings are in effect for all of Nova Scotia. Periods of snow and ice pellets will start early Tuesday and then change to a prolonged period of ice pellets and freezing rain later in the day.
Environment Canada says the greatest impacts from the freezing rain will be over inland areas and in northern portions of the province.
“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery,” Environment Canada said in a special weather statement. “Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”
Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.
