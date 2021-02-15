Menu

Weather warnings: ugly mix of snow, freezing rain descending on the Atlantic region

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 15, 2021 8:48 am
Alyse Hand gives us the weather forecast for the Maritimes.

Residents of Atlantic Canada are bracing for another round of nasty weather on Tuesday.

Snowfall warnings have been issued for central and southern New Brunswick, where up to 25 centimetres of snow is expected between Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, freezing rain is expected along the Bay of Fundy coast and in the Moncton area by Tuesday afternoon.

Read more: Punishing winter storm belts East Coast with heavy snow and high winds

In Nova Scotia, freezing rain warnings are in effect for the entire province.

Periods of snow and ice pellets will start early Tuesday and then change to a prolonged period of ice pellets and freezing rain later in the day.

Special weather statements have been issued for the entire island of Newfoundland, where snow and freezing rain is in the forecast for Tuesday afternoon and into Wednesday.

Up to 30 centimetres of snow is expected across much of the island, except the Avalon and Great Northern peninsulas, where less snow is expected.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
