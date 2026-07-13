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Weather

Assiniboine River crested overnight, Brandon mayor says

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted July 13, 2026 2:41 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Wild weather including tornadoes, heat and flooding continue to hit Prairies'
Wild weather including tornadoes, heat and flooding continue to hit Prairies
RELATED: Wild weather including tornadoes, heat and flooding continue to hit Prairies
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The Assiniboine River has crested in Brandon, Man., according to the city’s mayor, who said levels will remain high for some days before receding.

As of Monday morning, the river was sitting roughly 2.6 metres higher than last year’s peak, and about a metre lower than flooding that occurred in 2014.

“(This is) indicating the river level has stabilized and reached its peak overnight,” Fawcett said.

Levels have risen by an estimated 7.5 feet, slightly over two metres, since July 7, according to the mayor.

“Of course, I want to thank the weather for working out,” he said.

The province’s most recent flood bulletin was released last Wednesday. It expected the Assiniboine River to crest early this week.

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No evacuations have been ordered, but residents in flood-prone areas were delivered notices informing them of that potential late last week. River levels are expected to remain elevated for a few days before slowly starting to recede.

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“If we receive significant rainfall locally, or within the Shellmouth or Assiniboine basins, the flood forecast could change again,” the mayor cautioned.

Crews are constantly monitoring conditions, he continued.

Brandon’s flood fight is benefitting thanks to a dike network largely built in 2011. The city has spent the last week adding to the dike system, as well as installing large sandbags and pumps, among other preparation efforts.

Click to play video: 'More rain in Westman'
More rain in Westman

The City of Brandon will remain under its state of local emergency that was declared earlier this month, Fawcett said.

The city’s flood response will also remain active, according to Tobin Praznik, the City of Brandon’s emergency manager.

“From a danger standpoint, it’s actually the speed at (which) the river is running at right now. It is very quick,” Praznik said.

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“Therefore, we’re going to see some of that overflow and we’re going to see some erosion from areas. That’s probably our biggest concern right now.”

The state of local emergency, he said, will allow the city to efficiently respond if conditions change.

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