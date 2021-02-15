City of Guelph schedules residential plow-out for Tuesday morning amid snowstorm

The City of Guelph says a residential plow-out is scheduled for Tuesday morning amid a snowstorm that started the night before.
Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the city, with 15-25 cm of snow expected to fall.
Read more: Snowfall warning issued for parts of southern Ontario with many areas expecting up to 25 cm.
The plow-out is scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. and continue until all roads and sidewalks are cleared.
Any vehicles on the road past 6 a.m. could be ticketed and towed.
The city added that it takes crews about 24 hours to clear the roads after a storm has stopped, but a significant snowfall and changing weather conditions could cause delays.
Main roads are plowed first, followed by secondary roads and residential streets last.
The city’s sidewalks and paths usually take about three days.
The city’s snowplow operators will be kept busy this week with another snowstorm expected to hit the area on Thursday, according to Global News Meteorologist Anthony Farnell.
Residents can follow along with the city’s effort by using their Plow Tracker map and sign up for email alerts.
The city is also asking residents to help clear sidewalks near their property along with keeping fire hydrants and storm drains clear of snow.
