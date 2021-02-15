City of Guelph schedules residential plow-out for Tuesday morning amid snowstorm

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph says a residential plow-out is scheduled for Tuesday morning amid a snowstorm that started the night before.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the city, with 15-25 cm of snow expected to fall.

The plow-out is scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. and continue until all roads and sidewalks are cleared.

Any vehicles on the road past 6 a.m. could be ticketed and towed.

The city added that it takes crews about 24 hours to clear the roads after a storm has stopped, but a significant snowfall and changing weather conditions could cause delays.

Main roads are plowed first, followed by secondary roads and residential streets last.

Quick rooftop update on the two winter storms on the way this week. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/VBPJj86MU4 — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) February 15, 2021

The city’s sidewalks and paths usually take about three days.

The city’s snowplow operators will be kept busy this week with another snowstorm expected to hit the area on Thursday, according to Global News Meteorologist Anthony Farnell.

Residents can follow along with the city’s effort by using their Plow Tracker map and sign up for email alerts.

The city is also asking residents to help clear sidewalks near their property along with keeping fire hydrants and storm drains clear of snow.

