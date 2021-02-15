Menu

Canada

2nd stage of Canada’s vaccine rollout should include racialized adults, NACI says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 15, 2021 2:35 pm
Click to play video 'COVID-19 vaccine committee’s new advice on who should get inoculated first' COVID-19 vaccine committee’s new advice on who should get inoculated first
WATCH: COVID-19 vaccine committee's new advice on who should get inoculated first – Dec 1, 2020

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization has updated its guidance on vaccination priorities to include adults from racialized communities disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and all essential workers, in the second stage of the vaccination campaign.

Read more: ‘Imperative’ COVID-19 vaccines prioritized for homeless, shelter staff, advocates say

The second stage is expected to start this spring after provinces get COVID-19 vaccines into the arms of all the staff and residents of long-term care homes, adults aged 70 or older, front-line health workers and adults in Indigenous communities.

The committee added a third stage to its immunization recommendations that includes people between 16 and 59 years old with underlying conditions, those who are between 50 and 59 years old with no underlying conditions, and health workers and essential workers who are not vaccinated yet.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Some seniors still left waiting to take COVID-19 vaccines' Some seniors still left waiting to take COVID-19 vaccines
Some seniors still left waiting to take COVID-19 vaccines – Jan 20, 2021

The new recommendations prioritize racialized adults from groups disproportionately affected by the pandemic ahead of some older non-racialized people.

Health authorities in the provinces and the territories make the actual decisions on who gets vaccinated first.

Read more: Canadian dentists push for clarity about vaccine priority: ‘We’re doctors too’

The Public Health Agency of Canada says it expects Pfizer and BioNTech to deliver more than 400,000 doses of their COVID-19 vaccine this week and about 450,000 doses each week until April.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus Vaccinecovid vaccineCanada vaccine rolloutNational Advisory Committee On ImmunizationnaciCanada vaccine prioritiescanadian adults vaccine stageracialized canadians vaccinevaccine reccomendations
