Education

Coronavirus: Toronto, Peel and York region schools prepare for in-class learning to resume Tuesday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 15, 2021 1:16 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: GTA schools to reopen Tuesday for in-class learning' Coronavirus: GTA schools to reopen Tuesday for in-class learning
WATCH ABOVE: Thousands of students in the g-t-a are gearing up for a long-awaited return to the classroom Tuesday February 16. There’s a lot of excitement, but also some concern. This comes as variants of coronavirus continue to take hold, all across the province. Shallima Maharaj explains.

Enhanced safety measures will be in place when in-person learning resumes at Toronto-area schools on Tuesday.

Six school boards in Toronto, York Region, and Peel Region will be restarting in-person classes after a stretch of online learning that began in January as part of a provincial lockdown.

The three COVID-19 hotspots are the last to have students return to physical classrooms — the government allowed other regions to reopen shuttered schools in phases over the last few weeks.

Read more: Some parents raise concerns over plan to reopen schools in Ontario’s COVID-19 hot spots

A more detailed COVID-19 screening form must now be filled out by students or their guardians every day before coming to school.

Students in Grade 1 and above will also be required to follow provincial health guidelines and wear a mask whenever they’re indoors and during outdoor recess when physical distancing is not possible.

Read more: Coronavirus: More Ontario schools reopen to in-person learning

The province is also expanding asymptomatic COVID-19 testing at schools.

Safety measures designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 were created for the start of the school year in September but the new rules have been put in place as Ontario deals with the pandemic’s second wave

Click to play video 'Toronto teacher shares concerns about school reopening amid new COVID-19 variants' Toronto teacher shares concerns about school reopening amid new COVID-19 variants
© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Ontario EducationOntario Schools ReopenOntario In-Person Learning
