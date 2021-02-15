Hamilton moves to red-control level of reopening on Tuesday, Niagara remains in lockdown

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton will join 11 other health units across the province on Tuesday moving into the red-control level of Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework.

The move means non-essential retailers will be able to allow customers back into their stores and limited indoor dining can resume.

The city is expected to remain in the red zone for two weeks at which time provincial health officials will re-evaluate whether the municipality will avoid another lockdown.

Changes in a move to the red level include:

Limits of five people for public indoor gatherings, 25 for outdoors

Maximum of 10 people indoors at restaurants, mall food courts, bars and event spaces. No buffets. Limit of four seated together

Maximum of 10 people at an indoor fitness studio with three-metre distancing in areas where there are weights or exercise equipment

Retail capacity limits are 75 per cent for stores that sell groceries, 50 per cent for others. Retailers in malls must screen patrons before they are allowed to enter.

There will still be no team sports allowed except for training (no scrimmages).

Movie theatres, museums and performing arts facilities will remain closed, and no dancing, singing or live music at bars and event spaces will be permitted.

The province announced on Friday that 27 public health regions would emerge from the province’s stay-at-home order on Feb. 16.

Halton joins Hamilton in the red level on Tuesday while Haldimand-Norfolk and Brant County will move to the orange-restrict level.

Niagara Region will be placed in the grey-lockdown zone, which will allow stores to open, however, they will be limited to just 25 per cent capacity.

Supermarkets, convenience stores, and pharmacies will be allowed to run at 50 per cent capacity.

Hair salons, barbershops, gyms, and yoga studios must remain closed.

Restaurants are still only allowed to provide takeout.

Hamilton Region reports 72 new COVID-19 cases, active cases go up

Hamilton reported 72 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, and saw active cases go up from Sunday by 37 to 320.

There were no new outbreaks and no outbreaks declared over on Monday.

There were no new virus-related deaths.

The weekly rate of new cases went up slightly to 37 per 100,000 population from the 34 per 100,000 reported on Sunday.

The city has administered 25,011 COVID-19 vaccine doses, with 17,239 at the HHS fixed clinic and close to 7,772 through the mobile clinic.

About 14,000 doses have been given to health-care workers, with about 5,000 tied to a staffer at an LTCH or retirement home. Just over 4,400 shots have been given to residents in homes and almost 900 to essential caregivers.

Niagara reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Niagara reported 23 new coronavirus cases on Monday and another drop in active cases, which now makes it 22 days in a row public health has recorded a decline.

As of Feb. 15, active cases were at 440, a drop of three, day over day.

Meanwhile, for the fourth day in a row, public health reported a single virus-related death.

The region has had 361 deaths and 8,371 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Three outbreaks were declared over on the weekend at the Gilmore Lodge nursing home in Fort Erie, the Meadows of Dorchester retirement home in Niagara Falls and the Radiant Care Tabor Manor long-term care home in St. Catharines.

There were no new outbreaks reported on Monday.

Niagara has 34 total outbreaks, which includes 16 institutional surges with six in St. Catharines and two in Niagara Falls.

Public health administered just 197 COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday. Close to 8,200 doses have been given out in the region as of Feb. 15.