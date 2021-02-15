Heavy snow on the way for Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Get your shovels out, Montreal.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the city and surrounding areas early Monday ahead of a blast of wintry weather.

“Snow will develop Monday evening and will intensify overnight and end Tuesday evening,” the warning states. “Moreover, winds combined with the snow will give blowing snow over exposed areas on Tuesday.”

Montreal is expected to get up to 15 cm of snow over the next two days.

The weather agency warns that blowing snow will reduce visibility and the quick accumulation of it could make commuting difficult.

“There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas,” the statement reads.

Others part of southern Quebec are in for anywhere between 15 and 20 cm of snow, according to Environment Canada. The snowfall warning is also in effect for Vaudreuil-Soulanges, Gatineau and the Eastern Townships.

