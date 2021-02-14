Saskatchewan reports no new coronavirus deaths, 161 infections

No new coronavirus-related deaths were included in Saskatchewan’s daily update on Sunday.

According to the provincial government, there were 161 new cases with the overall infection total in Saskatchewan now at 26,550.

The new seven-day average of daily cases is down to 163, which is the lowest since Dec. 31, 2020, when it was 158.

Health officials said most of the new cases are located in the Saskatoon zone (52), followed by Regina (31), North West (16), Far North East (10), North Central (10), Far North West (7), Central West (7), South East (7), North East (6), Central East (6) as well as five in South Central. Residence information is still pending for four new infections.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 183 patients with COVID-19 — 164 are receiving inpatient care and 19 are in intensive care.

Active cases, which are total cases minus recoveries and deaths, now sit at 1,864 in Saskatchewan, according to the press release. This is the lowest number since 1,807 were reported on Nov. 15, 2020.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to a total of 24,332 following 247 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 2,342 COVID-19 tests were performed on Saturday in Saskatchewan. To date, 543,586 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 13,427 second doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

There have been 354 COVID-19-related deaths in the province to date.

