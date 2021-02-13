Increased COVID-19 exposure risk at Brighton Keg in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is instructing individuals who were at The Keg Steakhouse and Bar in Brighton on five different dates to immediately self-isolate.

The SHA said a person or persons who were at The Keg on Gibson Bend in Saskatoon on Feb. 2, 4, 5, 6, and 7 have tested positive for COVID-19.

Anyone who was at the restaurant on those dates is instructed to self-isolate for 14 days from the time they last visited the steakhouse.

People who develop symptoms are instructed to call HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner if they develop symptoms. Individuals may develop symptoms from two to 14 days following exposure to the novel coronavirus.

SHA added people who are not experiencing symptoms but had any interaction at the restaurant, should consider getting tested, as asymptomatic cases can cause further spread in the community.

The SHA said a contact investigation immediately follows when an individual tests positive for COVID-19.

Health officials said if they determine there is an increased risk of exposure to the public, they direct a public service announcement (PSA) to be issued requiring impacted individuals to self-isolate.

They added that the PSA is not a commentary on a location or a business and its practices and that reasonable efforts are made to inform the business or location in advance of public notification.

