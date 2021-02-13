Brandywine Bowl avalanche is Whistler area’s second slide in as many days

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP and search-and-rescue crews are responding to a second avalanche in the Whistler area in as many days.

Details remain scarce, but Whistler RCMP posted around 2:45 p.m. that the slide occurred in the area of Brandywine Bowl.

It was not clear if anyone was caught in the avalanche or if there were any injuries.

“Please stay out of the area … and note the backcountry snowpack is unstable, we can’t stress this enough,” RCMP said.

On Jan. 1, a skier was killed in the Brandywine sledding area after falling into a tree well.

On Friday, one person was killed and two others were injured when four people were caught in an avalanche in the “Poop Chute” backcountry area near the Blackcomb Glacier.

Avalanche Canada listed the alpine areas of the Sea-to-Sky region as being at “considerable” risk of an avalanche.

Earlier Saturday, North Shore Rescue issued a warning, urging people to stay in-bounds on local mountains, warning that poor weather conditions and unstable snowpack were a recipe for disaster.