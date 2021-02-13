35 cm of snow possible for parts of Hamilton, Halton Region on Saturday: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for Hamilton and parts of Halton Region with heavy snow expected to impact those areas throughout the day Saturday.

The weather agency said snowfall amounts of more than 25 cm will be possible during the day, with an additional 10 cm possible in the evening for parts of Hamilton and Burlington.

Officials said the snow is a result of a squall off of Lake Ontario.

“Travel will be impacted, particularly along portions of the QEW, where very heavy snowfall will result in reduced visibilities at times,” the warning read.

Visibility may suddenly drop to “near zero” at times, the weather agency said, in heavy and blowing snow.

The squall is expected to remain over the affected areas well into the evening before weakening overnight, the warning said.

Saturday is the second day in a row Hamilton and parts of Halton have been impacted by snow squalls.

Here comes round 2. Another 30cm likely around Burlington today. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/Wz5l1Ul1Wk — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) February 13, 2021