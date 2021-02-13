Menu

35 cm of snow possible for parts of Hamilton, Halton Region on Saturday: Environment Canada

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Snow-covered roads are seen in the QEW and Brant Street area Saturday morning.
Snow-covered roads are seen in the QEW and Brant Street area Saturday morning. MTO

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for Hamilton and parts of Halton Region with heavy snow expected to impact those areas throughout the day Saturday.

The weather agency said snowfall amounts of more than 25 cm will be possible during the day, with an additional 10 cm possible in the evening for parts of Hamilton and Burlington.

Officials said the snow is a result of a squall off of Lake Ontario.

Read more: Snow squall warning, winter weather travel advisory issued for Hamilton area

“Travel will be impacted, particularly along portions of the QEW, where very heavy snowfall will result in reduced visibilities at times,” the warning read.

Trending Stories

“Motorists are advised to exercise caution.”

Visibility may suddenly drop to “near zero” at times, the weather agency said, in heavy and blowing snow.

The squall is expected to remain over the affected areas well into the evening before weakening overnight, the warning said.

Saturday is the second day in a row Hamilton and parts of Halton have been impacted by snow squalls.

