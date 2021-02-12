Snow squall warning, winter weather travel advisory issued for Hamilton area

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for the city of Hamilton and area.

A travel advisory for significant snowfall was issued on Friday by the weather agency, which is now forecasting between 10 and 15 centimetres of lake-effect snow, which will limit visibility on the QEW between Oakville and Hamilton.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions,” the agency said in a statement on Friday morning.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

The snow is expected to taper off in the afternoon and return overnight Saturday, continuing through much of the day with the potential for another five to 10 centimetres.

Temperatures are expected to hover around -7 C and feel like -18 with the windchill factored in for both Friday and Saturday afternoon.

Overnight temperatures are expected to be around -11 C and feel like -19 with the windchill.

Earlier this morning, Hamilton’s medical officer of health cancelled a cold weather alert after windchills of –20 hit the region overnight Friday.

