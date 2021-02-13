48-year-old man dead after snowmobile crash in N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

A 48-year-old is dead after a single-vehicle snowmobile crash in Zealand, N.B., on Friday.

RCMP say shortly before midnight officers responded to reports of a crash in a wooded area off Upper Stoneridge Road.

The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver and sole occupant of the snowmobile lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree.

The man died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Police say an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the man’s exact cause of death.

