48-year-old man dead after snowmobile crash in N.B.

A 48-year-old is dead after a single-vehicle snowmobile crash in Zealand, N.B., on Friday.
RCMP say shortly before midnight officers responded to reports of a crash in a wooded area off Upper Stoneridge Road.
The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver and sole occupant of the snowmobile lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree.
The man died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
Police say an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the man’s exact cause of death.
