Crime

48-year-old man dead after snowmobile crash in N.B.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted February 13, 2021 9:56 am
New Brunswick RCMP say a 48-year-old is dead.
A 48-year-old is dead after a single-vehicle snowmobile crash in Zealand, N.B., on Friday.

RCMP say shortly before midnight officers responded to reports of a crash in a wooded area off Upper Stoneridge Road.

The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver and sole occupant of the snowmobile lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree.

Trending Stories

The man died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Police say an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the man’s exact cause of death.

Click to play video 'On average, 73 people die in snowmobile accidents every year, Statistics Canada report finds' On average, 73 people die in snowmobile accidents every year, Statistics Canada report finds
