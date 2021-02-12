Menu

Crime

Man in life-threatening condition after Etobicoke shooting: Toronto police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 12, 2021 8:49 pm
Police investigate a shooting in Etobicoke on Friday.
Police investigate a shooting in Etobicoke on Friday. Andrew Collins / Global News

Toronto police say a man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Etobicoke Friday evening.

Police said officers were called to the area of Martin Grove Road and The Westway around 7:40 p.m.

Read more: 14-year-old girl in critical condition in 1 of 2 North York overnight shootings: police

A man was found suffering from critical injuries and was rushed to hospital, officers said. Further information regarding the victim wasn’t immediately available.

Officers were seen investigating at a plaza in the area, though the exact location of the shooting is still unclear.

Police said two male suspects, both of whom were wearing dark clothing and masks, were reportedly seen getting into a vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Click to play video '14-year-old girl in hospital after Toronto shooting' 14-year-old girl in hospital after Toronto shooting
14-year-old girl in hospital after Toronto shooting
CrimeTorontoToronto crimeGun ViolenceToronto shootingToronto gun violenceMartin Grove Road and The Westway
