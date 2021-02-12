Menu

Canada

Charges stayed against Kentucky man ticketed for violating COVID-19 quarantine rules in Banff

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 12, 2021 7:54 pm
Charges have been stayed against a Kentucky man accused of violating a quarantine order in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains last June.

Read more: Kentucky man faces $750K fine for breaking quarantine rules in Alberta Rockies

John Pennington was given a $1,200 ticket on June 25 after staff at a Banff hotel called the RCMP saying they believed a U.S. citizen was violating the Alberta Public Health Act during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time, Americans had been able to use a loophole allowing them to travel through Canada on the way to and from Alaska.

Read more: Crackdown on ‘Alaska-loophole’ welcomed by Alberta border community

RCMP have said officers received a call the next day about a car with U.S. plates at a gondola parking lot.

They charged him under the Quarantine Act and he was taken into custody.

If the charges had not been stayed, Pennington could have been fined up to $750,000 or six months in jail.

Read more: American tourists in Alberta? RCMP investigating possible breaches of COVID-19 restrictions

A spokeswoman for the Public Prosecution Service of Canada would not give details as to why the charges were stayed.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Alberta CoronavirusAlberta healthBanff National Parkcovid-19 travelpublic health measuresPublic Health ActCOVID-19 quarantineAmerican Tourists
