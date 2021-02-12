Road exams to resume in most parts of Ontario as COVID-19 restrictions eased

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government says in-vehicle road tests will resume in most parts of the province on Tuesday as COVID-19 restrictions are eased.

In a news release issued Friday, officials said the exams will resume at DriveTest centres in all areas other than those still subject to a stay-at-home order or those that are in the grey-lockdown category.

“As we safely and gradually transition out of the province-wide shutdown and return to the COVID-19 Response Framework, it’s important that we ensure drivers are able to get tested in order to keep our roads and highways safe,” Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney said.

Read more: Ontario faces significant backlog for drive tests as lockdown regions cancel road exams

On Friday, the government announced that as of Tuesday, 27 more public health units would reenter the provinces colour-coded coronavirus response framework and see stay-at-home orders lifted. All but one area — Niagara Region — won’t be in the lockdown category.

Story continues below advertisement

Three health units — Hastings Prince Edward; Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington; and Renfrew County — returned to the green zone of the framework on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Toronto, Peel Region, York Region, and North Bay Parry Sound will remain under shutdown restrictions and the stay-at-home order until at least Feb. 22.

2:24 Coronavirus: DriveTest Ontario centres still seeing massive lineups, demand for tests Coronavirus: DriveTest Ontario centres still seeing massive lineups, demand for tests – Aug 25, 2020

Officials said those who live in a region that is under a stay-at-home order or lockdown should not book a road test in a region with less restrictions as they will be turned away.

DriveTest centres in all areas remain open for “essential indoor services,” including knowledge exams.

Read more: Ontario announces framework designations for regions to reopen Tuesday

Story continues below advertisement

Officials noted that if a region were to move back into the grey-lockdown category, upcoming road tests would be cancelled and a credit for a future booking would be issued.

Commercial road tests continue “to ensure the continued safe movement of essential goods and services,” the government said.

Health measures, such as wearing a face covering, must be in place during road exams.

— With files from The Canadian Press