Crime

Police investigating after man found injured in Toronto stabbing

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 14, 2024 6:33 am
1 min read
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News
Toronto police say a man has serious injuries after he was found with stab wounds early Tuesday.

Police said they were called to the Jane Street and Lawrence avenues area at around 3:15 a.m.

Investigators said a man was found suffering from a stabbing. He was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

There are two outstanding suspects. Police describe them as two men wearing dark pants. One man had black shoes and a t-shirt and the second was wearing a sweater and riding a bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

