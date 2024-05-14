Police investigating after man found injured in Toronto stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man has serious injuries after he was found with stab wounds early Tuesday.

Police said they were called to the Jane Street and Lawrence avenues area at around 3:15 a.m.

Investigators said a man was found suffering from a stabbing. He was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

There are two outstanding suspects. Police describe them as two men wearing dark pants. One man had black shoes and a t-shirt and the second was wearing a sweater and riding a bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

