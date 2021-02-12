Coronavirus: Number of confirmed cases in Okanagan decline for 4th straight week

For a fourth consecutive week, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Okanagan continued a downward trend.
According to data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, the Okanagan had 150 confirmed cases between Jan. 29 and Feb. 4.
That’s down from 150 cases the week prior, 173 cases from Jan. 15-21 and 222 cases from Jan. 8-14.
Further, a map showing COVID-19 cases by local health areas shows an increase in the number of sub-regions showing zero cases between Jan. 31 and Feb. 6.
There were 13 sub-regions with no cases, though all of them have small populations.
To put that in context, from Jan. 22-28, there were five regions with no cases, and from Jan. 10-16, there were 10 regions with no cases.
Below are the weekly case totals for the Okanagan since late October:
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
- Oct. 30 to Nov. 12: 144 cases
- Nov. 13-26: 420 cases
- Nov. 20 to Dec. 3: 597 cases
- Dec. 4-10: 371 cases
- Dec. 11-17: 375 cases
- Dec. 18-24: 290 cases
- Dec. 25-31: 210 cases
- Jan. 1-7: 303 cases
- Jan. 8-14: 222 cases
- Jan. 15-21: 173 cases
- Jan. 22-28: 152 cases
- Jan. 29 to Feb. 4: 150 cases
Number of cases per major region, from Jan. 1, 2020 to Feb. 4, 2021:
Note: Prior cases from Jan. 1, 2020, to Jan. 28, 2021, in brackets
- Okanagan: 4,033 cases (3,884)
- Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap: 1,976 cases (1,719)
- East Kootenay: 358 cases (348)
- Kootenay Boundary: 202 cases (200)
Number of cases per major region between Jan. 29 and Feb. 4:
Note: Prior cases from Jan. 22-28 in brackets
- Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap: 261 cases (307)
- Okanagan: 150 cases (152)
- East Kootenay: 10 cases (61)
- Kootenay Boundary: 2 cases (4)
Number of cases per subregion or local health authority, from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6:
Note: Prior cases from Jan. 24-30 in brackets
- Kamloops: 161 (117)
- Central Okanagan: 76 (77)
- Merritt: 30 (24)
- Cariboo-Chilcotin: 28 (72)
- Salmon Arm: 26 (26)
- Revelstoke: 19 (12)
- Vernon: 18 (45)
- Penticton: 10 (11)
- Summerland: 5 (2)
- Armstrong: 4 (7)
- 100 Mile House: 3 (6)
- Enderby: 3 (7)
- Kettle Valley: 2 (2)
- South Okanagan: 2 (3)
- Cranbrook: 1 (4)
- Kimberley: 1 (2)
- Windermere: 1 (4)
- Arrow Lakes: 0 (1)
- Castlegar: 0 (0)
- Creston: 0 (1)
- Fernie: 1 (29)
- Golden: 0 (1)
- Grand Forks: 0 (0)
- Keremeos: 0 (60)
- Kootenay Lake: 0 (0)
- Lillooet: 0 (1)
- Nelson: 0 (2)
- North Thompson: 0 (1)
- Princeton: 0 (0)
- South Cariboo: 0 (4)
- Trail: 0 (0)
To view the B.C. Centre of Disease Control’s coronavirus statistics, click here.
Comments