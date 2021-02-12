Menu

Canada

Leeds, Grenville, Lanark to go ‘green’ in Ontario’s COVID-19 framework

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted February 12, 2021 3:39 pm
The Leeds. Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit will be going green next Tuesday as most of the province leaves the stay-at-home order.
The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit says its region will be entering’ the green level of the province’s COVID-19 reopening framework Tuesday.

Along with most other regions across the province, save the Greater Toronto Area, Leeds, Grenville and Lanark will be moving out of Ontario’s lockdown Tuesday.

Read more: Coronavirus: 3 Ontario regions moving out of lockdown, into green level Wednesday

Due to its low rates of COVID-19 transmission, the region will be at the province’s lowest colour-code level when the stay-at-home order lifts.

As of Friday, there are 17 active cases of the virus in the region.

As a result, most businesses, restaurants and personal services that were shuttered during the previous two months will reopen Tuesday.

Nevertheless, the health unit is asking residents to continue to follow COVID-19 best practices and to only have close contact with members of their own household.

Gathering limits will return to 10 people inside and 25 people outside.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Stay-at-home order lifted in some Ontario regions' Coronavirus: Stay-at-home order lifted in some Ontario regions
Coronavirus: Stay-at-home order lifted in some Ontario regions
