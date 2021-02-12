Leeds, Grenville, Lanark to go ‘green’ in Ontario’s COVID-19 framework

Send this page to someone via email

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit says its region will be entering’ the green level of the province’s COVID-19 reopening framework Tuesday.

Along with most other regions across the province, save the Greater Toronto Area, Leeds, Grenville and Lanark will be moving out of Ontario’s lockdown Tuesday.

Due to its low rates of COVID-19 transmission, the region will be at the province’s lowest colour-code level when the stay-at-home order lifts.

As of Friday, there are 17 active cases of the virus in the region.

As a result, most businesses, restaurants and personal services that were shuttered during the previous two months will reopen Tuesday.

Nevertheless, the health unit is asking residents to continue to follow COVID-19 best practices and to only have close contact with members of their own household.

Gathering limits will return to 10 people inside and 25 people outside.

