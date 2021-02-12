Uber expands Regina service into RM of Edenwold, neighbouring communities

Send this page to someone via email

Uber announced Friday that it is officially expanding its Regina service area and will now include the RM of Edenwold and neighbouring municipalities such as Pilot Butte, Balgonie and Pense.

The company says the expansion means Regina-based drivers are now allowed to pick up and drop off clients in those communities, improving wait times and creating new employment opportunities.

“We’re pleased to offer a safe and affordable option to help local residents get where they need to go, when they need to,” said Matthew Price, Uber Canada general manager.

“And for those with a safe driving record, a flexible opportunity to earn money on their own. We want to thank the RM of Edenwold and neighbouring municipalities for their support in bringing ridesharing here.”

Price said the RM of Edenwold and its neighbouring communities worked closely together on a “harmonized regional bylaw framework.”

The effort was recognized by the Saskatchewan Municipal Awards in early February.

“I’d like to congratulate the RM of Edenwold and its neighbouring municipalities on collaborating with Uber to create an award-winning regional bylaw framework that better connects transportation in southern Saskatchewan with Regina,” said Don Morgan, minister responsible for SGI.

“Ridesharing increases access to transportation and reduces impaired driving, and it is why our government put in place rules that allow it to operate in Saskatchewan.”

The RM of Edenwold said Uber will service the community well.

“Uber presents a greater opportunity for connection across our municipalities and introduces a safe and reliable transportation option to our residents and the local workforce,” said Jana Jedlic, the RM of Edenwold’s manager of planning and development.

“For the RM of Edenwold and all of our municipal partners that worked together to develop the Regional Rideshare Initiative and attract Uber to the area, this is a moment of both joy and pride.”

To learn more about the expansion or employment, visit drive.uber.com.

