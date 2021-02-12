Menu

Crime

Ajax man charged with impaired driving in Hwy. 401 crash east of Cobourg: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 12, 2021 12:17 pm
An Ajax man faces impaired driving charges following a crash on Hwy. 401 in Northumberland County on Thursday night.
An Ajax man faces impaired driving charges following a crash on Hwy. 401 in Northumberland County on Thursday night.

An Ajax, Ont., man faces impaired driving charges following a crash on Hwy. 401 east of Cobourg on Thursday night.

Northumberland OPP say around 7:15 p.m., an officer travelling westbound on the highway between Brighton and Colborne located a vehicle on its roof in the eastbound lanes just west of County Road 30.

OPP say the eastbound van struck a guardrail on the southside of the highway and then rolled, scattering debris across both eastbound lanes before landing on its roof near a concrete median.

Police determined the driver was impaired.

Raymond Neville, 39, of Ajax, was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg in March.

