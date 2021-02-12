What’s open, what’s closed on Family Day in Regina

Here’s what is open and closed in Regina on Family Day.
Civic offices: Closed.
Landfill and Yard Waste Depot: Open 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Entry gates close at 5:15 p.m.
Garbage collection: All garbage will be picked up as usual.
Recycling: All recycling will be picked up as usual.
Regina Transit: Service provided using the Sunday routes and schedules.
Information Centre and RideLine: Closed.
Paratransit Service: Operating on a holiday schedule 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemeteries: Office closed. Gates open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Parking meters: Meters not in effect.
Community centres and recreation facilities:
- North West Leisure Centre: Open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre: Open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Regina Sportplex Fieldhouse: Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Lawson Aquatic Centre: Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For public skate times and price visit Regina.ca and cooperatorscentre.com.
