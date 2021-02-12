Menu

Canada

What’s open, what’s closed on Family Day in Regina

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted February 12, 2021 11:08 am
On Friday, the City of Regina released its schedule on what's open and what's closed on Family Day, Feb. 15.
Here’s what is open and closed in Regina on Family Day.

Civic offices: Closed.

Landfill and Yard Waste Depot: Open 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Entry gates close at 5:15 p.m.

Garbage collection: All garbage will be picked up as usual.

Recycling: All recycling will be picked up as usual.

Regina Transit: Service provided using the Sunday routes and schedules.

Information Centre and RideLine: Closed.

Paratransit Service: Operating on a holiday schedule 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Trending Stories

Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemeteries: Office closed. Gates open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Parking meters: Meters not in effect.

Community centres and recreation facilities:

  • North West Leisure Centre: Open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre: Open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Regina Sportplex Fieldhouse: Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Lawson Aquatic Centre: Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For public skate times and price visit Regina.ca and cooperatorscentre.com.

