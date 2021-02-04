No licence required for fishing during Saskatchewan’s Family Day weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Licences will not be necessary for those looking to fish during Saskatchewan’s Family Day weekend.

The province offers a winter free fishing weekend annually, which this year falls from Feb. 13 to 15.

Residents and visitors will be allowed to fish in water bodies that have an open sport fishing season without buying a fishing licence.

Free fishing only applies to Saskatchewan waterbodies and not the national parks.

“Every year, more than a quarter of a million anglers enjoy Saskatchewan’s world-class fishery,” Environment Minister Warren Kaeding said.

“Free fishing weekend is a great time to enjoy the outdoors and experience ice fishing, perhaps for the first time.”

Regulations during the free fishing weekend include possession limits and reduced limits on some of the lakes and rivers.

As per provincial rules, anyone who plans on transporting fish out of Saskatchewan is required to have a valid angling licence.

“Remember to observe all physical distancing restrictions, and to put safety first when going out on the ice,” the province said in a press release on Thursday.

“Before you leave, always tell someone where you will be fishing and when you plan to return. Dress for the weather, as frostbite can happen very quickly. Use caution and be aware of ice thickness before travelling on it.”

The province reminds residents you need at least 10 centimetres of good ice for walking and 30 centimetres for light vehicle travel

For information in regards to fishing in Saskatchewan visit www.saskatchewan.ca/fishing.

