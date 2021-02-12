Menu

Health

Quebec records 984 new cases, 25 deaths as coronavirus crisis continues

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted February 12, 2021 11:12 am
Click to play video 'Quebec worries new COVID-19 variants could derail progress' Quebec worries new COVID-19 variants could derail progress
Quebec is seeing a drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations but health officials caution that new variants could derail progress.

Quebec is reporting 984 new cases and 25 additional deaths related to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic Friday.

Health authorities say four of those fatalities took place in the past 24 hours, while the others have been retroactively added to the growing death toll.

Over the course of the health crisis, the province has seen a total of 274,831 cases of COVID-19. Meanwhile, recoveries have surpassed 254,000.

The death toll, which remains the highest in Canada, stands at 10,173. A death that was previously attributed to the virus was removed from the tally following an investigation.

Read more: Quebec to boost screening for coronavirus variants, ramp up vaccinations in Montreal

Hospitalizations linked to the virus remain on the downswing. There are 849 people in hospital, a drop of 25 from the previous day.

Of them, six fewer patients are in intensive care for a total of 137.

The latest screening data shows 33,587 tests were conducted Wednesday for more than 6.2 million since the pandemic began.

Vaccinations continue to ramp up. Health authorities say 7,927 doses were given Thursday in Quebec. A total of 280,612 doses have been administered since December.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
