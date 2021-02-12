Halifax police investigate hit-and-run involving vehicles that were allegedly racing

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police say they are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred just after midnight in Dartmouth.

Police say they responded to a scene at the Windmill and Wyse roads after a loud collision was reported.

A Ford Flex was found with significant damage that police say was sustained while the vehicle stopped at a red light.

“Witnesses report that several moments prior to the collision, a Ford or possibly Chevrolet pick-up truck, white in colour, was racing with a Hyundai Sonata on Alderney Drive,” the HRP release says.

“The white truck attempted to negotiate a right turn onto Wyse Road when it struck the median and collided with the Ford Flex.”

According to police, there were no injuries reported.

The vehicles that were reportedly racing have not been located.

Police say the white truck had work equipment in the back and what could be a red logo on the door. “It is expected to have significant front end damage,” police say.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.