Brother arrested after man assaulted and stabbed in Hamilton’s east end: police

A man is in hospital after an assault in Hamilton’s east end overnight on Friday, according to police.
Investigators say the brother of the victim attacked him around 1:30 a.m. at a residence near Quigley Road and Angus Road. Officers found the man, who is in his mid-40s, what they believe to be stab wounds.
He was taken to hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.
A 48-year-old Hamilton man, accused of a targeted assault, was arrested. Detectives have not revealed the nature of further charges that are expected to be released later after an investigation is completed.
Trending Stories
A police presence will be in the east end neighbourhood for most of Friday morning, investigators say.
2 Toronto police officers stabbed while investigating missing person case
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments