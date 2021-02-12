Menu

Crime

Brother arrested after man assaulted and stabbed in Hamilton’s east end: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 12, 2021 9:16 am
A Hamilton police cruiser is seen in a file photo.
A Hamilton police cruiser is seen in a file photo. Don Mitchell / Global News

A man is in hospital after an assault in Hamilton’s east end overnight on Friday, according to police.

Investigators say the brother of the victim attacked him around 1:30 a.m. at a residence near Quigley Road and Angus Road. Officers found the man, who is in his mid-40s, what they believe to be stab wounds.

Read more: 2 people accused of attempted murder in central Hamilton stabbing: police

He was taken to hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 48-year-old Hamilton man, accused of a targeted assault, was arrested. Detectives have not revealed the nature of further charges that are expected to be released later after an investigation is completed.

Trending Stories

A police presence will be in the east end neighbourhood for most of Friday morning, investigators say.

