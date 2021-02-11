Man stabbed in central Hamilton assault: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 30-year-old man is in hospital with critical injuries after a stabbing incident in central Hamilton, according to police.

Investigators say the man was assaulted late Wednesday night in the area of Main Street East and Burris Street.

Officers discovered the victim around 11:30 p.m. at a Main Street address with injuries consistent with a stabbing. He was subsequently transported to the hospital.

Police are still on scene as of Thursday morning and say they expected to be in the area for the majority of the day.

Anyone with information on the incident can reach detectives at 905-546-3825.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

