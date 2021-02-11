Menu

Health

COVID-19: B.C. reports 449 new cases, nine new deaths

By Simon Little Global News
Click to play video 'B.C. officials report 449 new COVID-19 cases, nine additional deaths' B.C. officials report 449 new COVID-19 cases, nine additional deaths
B.C. health officials release a written statement with the daily COVID-19 numbers for Thursday, Feb. 11. Legislative Bureau Chief Keith Baldrey has analysis and an update on the in-person briefing schedule, as well as when British Columbians can go back to their "Safe Six Bubble."

British Columbia reported 449 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with nine additional deaths.

The number of active cases held relatively steady at 4,317, while another 6,869 people were isolating due to possible exposure.

Ninety-three of the new cases were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 242 were in the Fraser Health region, 19 were on Vancouver Island, 58 were in the Interior Health region and 37 were in the Northern Health region.

Read more: Man allegedly punched restaurant staff, bit patron after refusing to wear a mask: Victoria police

Hospitalizations fell again to 224, the lowest they’ve been since Nov. 19.

Sixty-three of those patients were in critical or intensive care.

The province has administered 159,887 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, 15,684 of which were second doses.

About 92 per cent of B.C.’s 72,305 cases have recovered, while 1,278 people have died.

Click to play video 'Premier Horgan says ‘stay close and tight with your family here in B.C.’ during upcoming holidays' Premier Horgan says ‘stay close and tight with your family here in B.C.’ during upcoming holidays
Premier Horgan says ‘stay close and tight with your family here in B.C.’ during upcoming holidays
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
