COVID-19: B.C. reports 449 new cases, nine new deaths

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia reported 449 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with nine additional deaths.

The number of active cases held relatively steady at 4,317, while another 6,869 people were isolating due to possible exposure.

Ninety-three of the new cases were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 242 were in the Fraser Health region, 19 were on Vancouver Island, 58 were in the Interior Health region and 37 were in the Northern Health region.

Story continues below advertisement

Hospitalizations fell again to 224, the lowest they’ve been since Nov. 19.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Sixty-three of those patients were in critical or intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

The province has administered 159,887 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, 15,684 of which were second doses.

About 92 per cent of B.C.’s 72,305 cases have recovered, while 1,278 people have died.

2:31 Premier Horgan says ‘stay close and tight with your family here in B.C.’ during upcoming holidays Premier Horgan says ‘stay close and tight with your family here in B.C.’ during upcoming holidays