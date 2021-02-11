Menu

$100,000 lotto ticket prize not claimed in almost a year in Collingwood, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 11, 2021 2:15 pm
Lotto 6/49 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo.
Lotto 6/49 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume

There are two weeks left for a lottery ticket winner to claim a $100,000 prize after purchasing a ticket in Collingwood, Ont., almost one year ago, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said Thursday.

The winning ticket was part of a Lotto Max draw on Feb. 25, 2020, with the winning numbers 3-8-7-4-5-8-5.

Read more: Check your pockets: Unclaimed winning lottery ticket near expiry in Toronto

In order to win the $100,000 prize with the Lotto Max draw, players must match the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order.

If they win, players have one year from the draw date to claim their prize.

OLG said the person who bought the winning ticket in Collingwood should fill out its back, sign it and contact the OLG support centre.

