$100,000 lotto ticket prize not claimed in almost a year in Collingwood, Ont.

There are two weeks left for a lottery ticket winner to claim a $100,000 prize after purchasing a ticket in Collingwood, Ont., almost one year ago, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said Thursday.

The winning ticket was part of a Lotto Max draw on Feb. 25, 2020, with the winning numbers 3-8-7-4-5-8-5.

In order to win the $100,000 prize with the Lotto Max draw, players must match the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order.

If they win, players have one year from the draw date to claim their prize.

OLG said the person who bought the winning ticket in Collingwood should fill out its back, sign it and contact the OLG support centre.

