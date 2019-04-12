Check your pockets: Unclaimed winning lottery ticket near expiry in Toronto

Time to scavenge through those old lottery tickets because there’s a $50,000 prize waiting to be collected.

OLG said the lottery winner purchased the ticket nearly a year ago in Toronto and the money remains unclaimed.

The lucky person with the winning ticket has two weeks to claim their LOTTO 6/49 Super Draw prize as the one year expiry date is creeping up quickly.

The ticket with the numbers 4-3-3-9-0-1-4-1-01 was purchased on April 28, 2018.

OLG advised the winner to fill in the back portion of the ticket, sign it and contact the OLG Prize Centre at 20 Dundas Street West in Toronto before 6 p.m. on April 29.

