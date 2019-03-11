Canada
March 11, 2019 2:23 pm

Retired Navy veteran among recent Hamilton lotto winners

By News Anchor  Global News

Ernest Stokes of Hamilton won a $250,000 top prize with Instant Sonic Multiplier.

Two local residents are celebrating recent lottery wins.

The 84-year-old retired Navy veteran, father of seven and grandfather of many plans on sharing his winnings with his family.

Meanwhile, William Pye of Stoney Creek won just over $100,000 by playing Poker Lotto on March 1.

The winning tickets were purchased at Goldie’s Variety on Mohawk Road and at Hamilton Beach Convenience, respectively.

