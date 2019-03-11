Retired Navy veteran among recent Hamilton lotto winners

Two local residents are celebrating recent lottery wins.
Ernest Stokes of Hamilton won a $250,000 top prize with Instant Sonic Multiplier.
The 84-year-old retired Navy veteran, father of seven and grandfather of many plans on sharing his winnings with his family.
Meanwhile, William Pye of Stoney Creek won just over $100,000 by playing Poker Lotto on March 1.
The winning tickets were purchased at Goldie’s Variety on Mohawk Road and at Hamilton Beach Convenience, respectively.
