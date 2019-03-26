Hamilton man wins twice with Daily Keno
A Hamilton man has won $50,000 playing Daily Keno.
Karel Brazda won the prize in the March 22 draw and says he also won more than $1,000 with Daily Keno a couple of weeks ago.
The 39-year-old stone worker and married father of five plans to use some of his winnings to buy a new car and make some investments for his kids’ futures.
The winning ticket was purchased at Royal Convenience on Main Street.
