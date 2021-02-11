Menu

Crime

Meth, alcohol suspected in random Main Street hammer attack: Winnipeg police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 11, 2021 12:41 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer.
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

A 28-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested and charged in a seemingly random hammer attack near Higgins Avenue and Main Street on Wednesday evening.

Police said the incident took place around 6 p.m. when a woman who worked at a Main Street business was sitting inside her car and the suspect started attacking her vehicle with a hammer.

When another employee came out to help, the suspect chased both of them back into the building.

Read more: Man douses himself with lighter fluid, takes meth, asks officers to shoot him, Winnipeg police say

Police said the two employees managed to lock themselves inside the building, but the suspect began smashing windows in an attempt to get inside.

The suspect then hopped on a transit bus, which was stopped by police, who said the man appeared to be under the influence of meth and alcohol.

No one was injured in the incident, and police did not have estimates of damage to property.

The suspect, who was released on an undertaking, faces two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of mischief under $5,000 and two breach-related charges.

