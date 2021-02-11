Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide another COVID-19 update for Albertans on Thursday afternoon.

The chief medical officer of health is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed live in this post.

On Wednesday, Hinshaw announced the first suspected in-school transmission of a COVID-19 variant.

Two cases were identified, though Hinshaw didn’t say what school or even where in the province it’s believe the transmission occurred. She also didn’t specify which type of variant was transmitted.

“Health officials are responding and making sure that anyone who is at risk is in quarantine and being offered testing twice,” she said.

Hinshaw said she is now aware of seven classes in six schools overall where a variant case has attended while infectious.

Alberta sees 1st suspected cases of in-class transmission of COVID-19 variant

Most transmission of the variant has taken place within homes in Alberta so far, though there was transmission that occurred at an Edmonton-area daycare in St. Albert.

On Wednesday, Hinshaw reported an additional 339 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed from 10,873 tests.

There were 421 people in hospital, with 77 of those in the ICU.

There were 5,706 active cases in the province and 127,570 Albertans had recovered from COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon.

This story will be updated after Hinshaw’s news conference.