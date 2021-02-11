Menu

Canada

Woman assaulted by 2 unknown women in Perth, Ont., home: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted February 11, 2021 11:40 am
OPP say a 67-year-old woman was attacked in a Wilson Street East home in Perth, Ont., Wednesday afternoon.
OPP say a 67-year-old woman was attacked in a Wilson Street East home in Perth, Ont., Wednesday afternoon. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Lanark County OPP are investigating after they say a woman was attacked in a home by two other women.

On Wednesday, around 1 p.m., OPP say two unknown women entered a Wilson Street East home in Perth and assaulted a 67-year-old woman.

Police have yet to give any more information about the suspects, their whereabouts or why they may have assaulted the 67-year-old. OPP did not initially respond to a request for more information.

OPP search for 3 suspects after armed home invasion reported in Trenton

OPP say the 67-year-old woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation continues, but police say there is no risk to the public.

They are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Lanark County OPP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

